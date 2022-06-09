Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.14 and traded as high as C$9.31. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 43,016 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$388.64 million and a P/E ratio of 70.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,538,800. Also, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, with a total value of C$32,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$772,217.92. Over the last three months, insiders bought 425,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,539.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

