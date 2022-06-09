Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.14 and traded as high as C$9.31. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 43,016 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
The firm has a market cap of C$388.64 million and a P/E ratio of 70.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,538,800. Also, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, with a total value of C$32,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$772,217.92. Over the last three months, insiders bought 425,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,539.
Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
