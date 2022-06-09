TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.48

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.48 and traded as high as C$14.60. TransAlta shares last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 1,182,014 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.20.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.48.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$735.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.2896005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$1,444,618.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$945,229.24. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$1,200,991.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$964,837.51.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.