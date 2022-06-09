Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.00

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.73. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 178,946 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $229.89 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Trecora Resources ( NYSE:TREC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $25,995,974.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

