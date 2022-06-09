Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 201,689 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $12.30.
Several research firms have issued reports on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $877.94 million and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Tremor International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.