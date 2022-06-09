TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.49% of TriCo Bancshares worth $44,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $48.56.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

