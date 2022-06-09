Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.90

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.90 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.27). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.30), with a volume of 63,013 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £141.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.90.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

