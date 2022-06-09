Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as low as C$1.94. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 205 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$196.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.