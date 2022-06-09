Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $379.27

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.27 ($4.75) and traded as low as GBX 357.50 ($4.48). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.57), with a volume of 82,935 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £172.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 327.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 379.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,796.99). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 3,950 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £12,284.50 ($15,394.11).

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

