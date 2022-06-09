UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,079,236,481 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom and Turkey. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

