Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.86

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.86 and traded as high as C$29.44. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$28.99, with a volume of 193,185 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNS shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uni-Select has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

