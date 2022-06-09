Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,081.82

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,081.82 ($13.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,156.40 ($14.49). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,135 ($14.22), with a volume of 416,550 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.92) to GBX 1,300 ($16.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.29) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.04) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.92) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.71).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.82. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.
Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
