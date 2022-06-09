Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,081.82

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,081.82 ($13.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,156.40 ($14.49). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,135 ($14.22), with a volume of 416,550 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.92) to GBX 1,300 ($16.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.29) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.04) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.92) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.71).

Get Unite Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.82. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.

In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,105.41).

Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.