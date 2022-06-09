Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Univar Solutions worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 412,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 47,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,504,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,414 shares of company stock valued at $397,017 and have sold 197,031 shares valued at $6,306,492. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

