Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.11 Million

Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will post $99.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.91 million and the highest is $102.31 million. Urban Edge Properties reported sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full-year sales of $400.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.94 million to $406.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $423.85 million, with estimates ranging from $422.71 million to $424.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Edge Properties.

UE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

