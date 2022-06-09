Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Valley National Bancorp worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

