Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $832.60

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.60 ($10.43) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.50). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($10.43), with a volume of 162,101 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 832.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 832.60.
Vedanta Resources Company Profile (LON:VED)
Featured Stories
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.