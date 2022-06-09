VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sees Large Volume Increase

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 399,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,000,963 shares.The stock last traded at $31.86 and had previously closed at $32.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,440,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.