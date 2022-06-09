Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 724,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 430,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.74. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

