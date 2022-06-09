Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.45

Shares of Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.45 and traded as low as $17.50. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.
About Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE)
