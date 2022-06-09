Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $10.89. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 49,859 shares changing hands.
The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 107,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
