Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $10.89. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 49,859 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $213,587.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,080,406 shares in the company, valued at $51,921,749.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 100,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,633 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 107,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.