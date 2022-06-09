Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,963,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

