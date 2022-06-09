Wolverine Trading LLC Grows Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,160,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Alight by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,053,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,032 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alight by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,799,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,724 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,633,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,829,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

