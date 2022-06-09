Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 215,842 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,607,295.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,295,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,886,171.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,506,115 shares of company stock worth $30,901,660. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talos Energy stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.28. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.