W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.19. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 160,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 227,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTI opened at $8.72 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

