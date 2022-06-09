Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,345,020 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.62. The firm has a market cap of £42.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.42.
About Xtract Resources (LON:XTR)
Featured Articles
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.