Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,345,020 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.62. The firm has a market cap of £42.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.42.

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

About Xtract Resources (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.