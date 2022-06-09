Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 343,611 shares.The stock last traded at $3.73 and had previously closed at $3.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $584.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 28.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 3,711.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 888,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,816 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

