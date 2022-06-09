Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 343,611 shares.The stock last traded at $3.73 and had previously closed at $3.79.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $584.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.44.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 28.99%.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
