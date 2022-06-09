Zacks: Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.83. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $2,074,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,756 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

