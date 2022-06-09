Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. GMS posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $61.79.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

