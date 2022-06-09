Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post $1.25 EPS

Brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS.

FBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.