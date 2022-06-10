-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%.

LICY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

