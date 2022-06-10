-$0.30 EPS Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.32). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NBSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.79. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

