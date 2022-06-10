$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $117.66 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

