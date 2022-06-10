$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Workday stock opened at $153.83 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.02.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

