1,004 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,209,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,630,024 shares of company stock worth $35,335,699. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JELD opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.