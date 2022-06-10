101,441 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after buying an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after buying an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 209,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,670,000 after buying an additional 120,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.71 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.