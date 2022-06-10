$16.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) to post $16.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.81 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $66.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.90 million to $66.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.49 million, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 381,522 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

SMED opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.01. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

