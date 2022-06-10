1,692 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 262,819 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.63 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 41.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

