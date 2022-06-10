$19.73 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.01 million and the highest is $22.22 million. ViewRay posted sales of $15.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $95.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.32 million to $98.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.67 million to $145.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,245.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caley Castelein acquired 1,065,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,231,000 shares of company stock worth $3,149,280 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $528.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.11.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

