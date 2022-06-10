$211.50 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $211.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. WSFS Financial posted sales of $155.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $866.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.27 million to $868.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $962.29 million, with estimates ranging from $953.37 million to $971.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 175.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

