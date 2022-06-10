$230.69 Million in Sales Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $230.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $231.18 million. Janus International Group posted sales of $174.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year sales of $908.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.63 million to $909.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $963.61 million, with estimates ranging from $951.61 million to $975.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%.

JBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,371 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBI opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

