32,015 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
See Also
