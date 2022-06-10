373 Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Price bought 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

