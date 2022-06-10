$398.75 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $398.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.14 million and the lowest is $384.20 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $381.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $16.13 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after buying an additional 178,361 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.