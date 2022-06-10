425 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

