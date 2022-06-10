$6.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce $6.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. Cummins posted sales of $6.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $25.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.02 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.30.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $211.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $259.13. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,244,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Cummins by 35.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.