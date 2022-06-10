60 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $197,126,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,559,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,257,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,095,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $469.10 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.23.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

