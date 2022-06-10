$8.84 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.73 million. Atara Biotherapeutics posted sales of $3.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $53.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 million to $75.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $29.34 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 772,777 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.94. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

