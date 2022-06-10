AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 64,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,225,388 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $7.96.

Specifically, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 1,408,468 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,758,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,272,517. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of -0.28.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

