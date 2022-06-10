Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

