ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in three of the past four quarters. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE is expected to accelerate the company’s organic growth, improve its strategic and comprehensive positioning and reinforce profitability. ABM has a consistent track record of dividend payments and share buybacks. On the flip side, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a challenging labor environment. Rising selling, general and administrative expenses is likely to keep the company’s bottom line under pressure going forward. High debt remains a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 146.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

