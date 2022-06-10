Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.59

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.59 ($31.82) and traded as high as €30.71 ($33.02). Accor shares last traded at €30.12 ($32.39), with a volume of 472,087 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.59.
Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)
Featured Stories
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.